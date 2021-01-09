Global Automation in Textile Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Automation in Textile market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automation in Textile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Festo

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Beckhoff

Bosch Rexroth

Brainchild

Danfoss

General Electric

Honeywell International

Lenze

Parker Hannifin

Rotork

Yokogawa Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Field Devices

Control Devices

Communication

Market segment by Application, split into

Hardware and Software

Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

