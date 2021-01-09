Global Automation in Textile Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Automation in Textile Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-20261 min read
Automation in Textile market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automation in Textile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Festo
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Beckhoff
Bosch Rexroth
Brainchild
Danfoss
General Electric
Honeywell International
Lenze
Parker Hannifin
Rotork
Yokogawa Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Field Devices
Control Devices
Communication
Market segment by Application, split into
Hardware and Software
Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America