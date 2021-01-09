Global and Japan BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global BOPP Films for Packaging Scope and Market Size

BOPP Films for Packaging market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BOPP Films for Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

BOPP Anti-fogs Film

BOPP Heat-sealable Film

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the BOPP Films for Packaging market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Gettel Group

Taghleef

Toray Plastics

Profol

Uflex Ltd.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Ampacet Corporation

Manucor

Dunmore Corporation

INNOVIA

Jindal Poly

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global

FlexFilm

FuRong

Braskem

Kinlead Packaging

FSPG

Guofeng Plastic

Tatrafan

Hongqing Packing Material

Wolff LDP

Brückner Maschinenbau

Huayi Plastic

