January 9, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Textile Adhesives Market Research Report 2020

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Textile Adhesives market is segmented into
Polyolefin (PO)
Polyamide (PA)
Polyester (PES)

Segment by Application
Automotive
Leisure and Fashion
Protection Textiles
Medical Textiles
Others

Global Textile Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis
The Textile Adhesives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Textile Adhesives market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E

Global Textile Adhesives Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Textile Adhesives market include:
Pidilite Industries
UHU GmbH
Bühnen GmbH
KLEIBERIT Klebstoffe
Robatech AG
CHT Group
Sika AG
The Reynolds Company
Synthomer
VINAVIL SPA

