Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 Development Status, Growth Drivers, Global Industry Analysis till 2023

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market – Overview

The surfeit of opportunities offered by AI is prompting the development of the Artificial Intelligence Market 2020. The information & communication technology industry reports are shaped by Market Research Future, which centers on market choices for expansion. A 48 % CAGR is estimated to spur the market’s revenue to USD 25 billion by 2023.

The leveraging of AI by organizations to mine valuable insights is estimated to spur the AI industry in the coming period. Furthermore, the stress on enhancing customer experience is projected to create a favorable scope for the AI market size in the coming period. Also, the growing IoT sector is estimated to bolster the artificial intelligence market in the impending period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the artificial intelligence market is carried out on the basis of system type, services, application, and regions.

Based on the system type, the segments of automotive robotics system, digital assistant system, artificial neural networks, and embedded system are included in the artificial intelligence market.

The artificial intelligence market on the basis of services consist of gesture control, robots, speech recognition, and language processing, among others. The segmenting the artificial intelligence market on application comprises of oil & gas, media and entertainment, automotive, healthcare, education, and aerospace, among others.

Based on the regions, the artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and other regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the artificial intelligence market includes regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, and other regions.

The North American region is likely to direct the development of the artificial intelligence market with the prime percentage owing to the growing use of artificial intelligence in defense, aviation, and the financial sector. Moreover, the U.S. retains the most significant market portion. Though, in the European region, the deployment of cloud-based AI is projected to view a remarkable growth shortly due to the escalating demand of consumers towards artificial intelligence uses such as speedy and simple document control and on-demand access to data.

Competitive Analysis

The collaboration of competitors in this market is expected to give way to new developments and novel product launches. The growth of the market is contingent on the delicate balance of the forces of demand and supply. The consumers in the market are well aware of their requirements and how the market can meet them. The enrichment of the sources of supply is allowing the market players to create products that can be successful in the market effectively. The availability of advantageous policies and regulations by trade bodies and governments is expected to hasten the escalation of the market in the forecast period. The improved economic state of the companies is likely to lead to better research and development trials and activities in the impending period. The upgradation in production capacity is estimated to accelerate market expansion in the upcoming period further.

The vital players in the artificial intelligence market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Brighterion Inc. (U.S.), Rocket Fuel Inc. (U.S.), Facebook (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce (U.S.), Kensho Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Sentient Technologies (U.S.), Infosys (India) and among others.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2020 The authorities in Spain are funding robots to automate the testing of people for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The Spanish administration is setting up to test 80,000 people a day for coronavirus with the introduction of robot testers. The technology will be applied to speed up examining people in Spain, one of the nations hit severely by the Covid-19 pandemic, with 200 deaths recorded so far. The application of AI and robot technology could help conquer these problems while dipping medical practitioners’ contact with the virus.

