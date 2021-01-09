Global and United States Automotive Fleet Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Automotive Fleet Management Scope and Market Size

Automotive Fleet Management market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Fleet Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operations Management

Driver Management

Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing

Safety & Compliance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Automotive Fleet Management market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Automotive Fleet Management market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

TeleNav

TomTom

Trimble

Verizon Telematic

AT&T

Donlen

Geotab

Masternaut

Merchants Fleet

Omnitracs

Teletrac Navman

WorkWave

