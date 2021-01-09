About Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Gear

AR is a technology that diminishes the line between reality and computer-generated graphics. It enhances a user’s experience, in terms of what the user sees, hears, feels, and smells. VR creates an immersive computer-generated environment that is like the real word. VR technology uses computers to develop a simulated artificial environment. With VR, a user can be a part of the experience rather than just view the content on a screen.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global augmented reality and virtual reality gear market to grow at a CAGR of 37.45% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global augmented reality and virtual reality gear market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit shipment of each device is multiplied by the average selling price (ASP)..

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Gear Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DAQRI

• Microsoft

• Atheer

• Meta

• BAE Systems

• Samsung Electronics

• Oculus

• HTC

• Google

• Sony

• Razer

• VisusVR

• FOVE

• Starbreeze

Market driver

• Use of AR technology for effective advertising

Market challenge

• Lack of content

Market trend

• Growing developer interest in AR and VR apps

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

