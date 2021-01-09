Global Industrial Boiler Market 2017-2021

About Industrial Boilers

A boiler is typically a closed vessel and has water stored inside it. In this heating system, a furnace is required to heat the boiler. Fuels such as coal are used to generate the heat. Subsequently, the heated air comes in contact with the vessel and convection takes place, heating the water inside the vessel. The heated water eventually produces steam.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global industrial boilers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial boilers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial boilers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Boilers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alfa Laval

• Amec Foster Wheeler

• GE Steam Power

• Mitsubishi Hitachi

Other prominent vendors

• AB&CO Group

• Advanced Recycling Equipment

• ANDRITZ Energy & Environment

• B&S Piping

• Babcock & Wilcox

• Bharat Heavy Electricals

• Cleaver-Brooks

• Columbia Boiler Company

• Dongfang Boiler Group Company

• Doosan

• ETA Heiztechnik

• Fulton Boiler Works

• Hangzhou Boiler Group

• Hurst Boiler & Welding Company

• Harbin Power Equipment

• IHI

• Indeck Power Equipment

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Kohlbach Group

• L&T

• Le.Groupe Simoneau

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Miura Boiler

• Parker Boiler

• Rentech Boiler Systems

• Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry

• Superior Boiler Works

• Tai Yuan Boiler Group

• Taishan Group

• Thermogenics

• TT Boilers

• Wellman Group

• Wellman Robey

• Wuxi Huanguang Boiler Company

• York-Shipley Global

• Zhengzhou Boiler

Market driver

• Need to meet emission standards

Market challenge

• Replacement of steam-powered propulsion systems in LNG carriers

Market trend

• Improving biomass combustion efficiency using new materials

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

