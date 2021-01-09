Market Research Future (MRFR) in the “Modular UPS Market” report stated that the market is expected to expand at 14% CAGR from 2017 to 2023. The report reveals that the market is poised to attain a valuation of about USD 4 Billion by 2023.

Market Insights

A modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system offers the flexibility of reconfiguration of power supply to meet load demands. The advantage of modular UPS over fixed capacity UPS systems is expected to surge its market growth. The modular UPS system is gaining high prominence due to its ability to optimize operational efficiency, in which system automatically switches off or adopts ‘sleep mode. Thereby saving electricity. In addition, modular UPS system require less service and maintenance time over the fixed-type UPS system. A module requires replacement can be achieved within 30 minutes from the arrival of an engineer, on site. Hence, modular UPS is observed to replace traditional vertical structured UPS. These factors are expected to be responsible for the market to make high profit. Moreover, industries adopting cloud services can benefit modular USP market. On the contrary, lack of awareness about modular USP can deter the market growth.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://freepressreleasedb.com/pr/Modular-UPS-Market-2020-Research-Study-and-Future-Prospects-2023-PR162138/

Key Players

The prominent players in Modular UPS Market are – ABB Group (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Schneider Electric SE (France), General Electric (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd. (Israel), Riello Electronica Group (Italy), Tripp Lite (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The regional analysis of modular ups market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in modular UPS market in Asia Pacific is attributed to technological advancements and developing economies in the countries like China, Japan and India in the region.

Modular UPS Market Segmentation

The modular UPS market has been segmented on the basis of component and vertical. The component segment is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into 10-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA, and above 500 kVA. The modular UPS is known to provide energy efficient and high performance solutions. The modular UPS solutions are cost efficient and are also low maintenance. This is one major factor driving the growth of modular UPS market.

Industry Updates

ALSO READ : https://mrfrakash.prnews.io/235756-Modular-UPS-Market-2020-Research-Depth-Study-with-Opportunity-Assessment-2023.html

April 2019 – Fuji Electric, a Japanese electrical equipment company providing resolution of energy management problems, announced the launch of a new high-density modular UPS for the US market. The 7400WX-T3U is a high-efficiency modular UPS which is capable of performing even on low loads and exhibits high tolerance for overloads. The new UPS is made with silicon carbide, which improves performance without overly increasing cost.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/