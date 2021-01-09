Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Microsoft Corporation

VUZIX

SONY

Epson

Intel

Mindmaze

Seebright

Wikitude

Aurasma

Daqri

Metaio

Total Immersion

Qualcomm

Marxent

Blippar

Catchoom

Ngrain

Zappar

Infinity Augmented Reality

Samsung Electronics

Catchoom Technologies

Atheer

Hannovermesse

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monitor-Based

Video See-through HMD

Head-mounted Displays

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Field

Military

Protection Of Cultural Heritage

Industrial Maintenance

Network Communication

Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

