Global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

mHealth (Mobile Health) Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
Medtronic
Philips Healthcare
Omron Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Qualcomm Life

AT&T Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Bayer Healthcare
Samsung Healthcare Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blood Glucose Meters
BP Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Neurological Monitoring
Cardiac Monitors
Apnea & Sleep Monitor
Wearable fitness sensor device and Heart Rate Meters
Others

Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital care
Clinical care
Prescription drugs
Other personal care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

