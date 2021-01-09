Fire Protection System Market 2020 Opportunities, Challenges and Growth Factors 2025

Market Overview

The Global Fire Protection System Market is expected to reach USD 97,594.4 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.43% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentations and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

Over the past few years, there have been several fire-related accidents in commercial and residential spaces that led to the death of individuals. Thus, it becomes necessary for architects to install fire protection systems in building to avoid losses. Fire protection includes a set of fire safety procedures and equipment to guard the property against fire hazards. It generally includes fire alarms, extinguishers, and sprinkler systems. The equipment for fire safety are implemented in factories, living areas, public places, and public vehicles.

Key Players

The key players of the global Fire Protection System Market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Tyco International PLC (Ireland), Johnson Controls International PLC (US), United Technologies Corporation (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Hochiki Corporation (Japan), Halma PLC (UK), Minimax Viking GmbH (Germany), and Gentex Corporation (US), among others.

Fire Protection System Market – Segmentation

By Type : Active and Passive

: Active and Passive By Product : Fire Detection, Fire Suppression, Fire Analysis, and Fire Response

: Fire Detection, Fire Suppression, Fire Analysis, and Fire Response By Service : Engineering, Managed, Maintenance, and Installation & Design

: Engineering, Managed, Maintenance, and Installation & Design By Vertical : Commercial, Residential, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Government, and Others

: Commercial, Residential, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Government, and Others By Region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world

Fire Protection System Market – Regional Analysis

The global fire protection system market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the global fire protection system market during the forecast period due to technological advancements and increasing adoption of fire protection systems across various industry verticals in the region.

Key questions addressed by the report

What was the historic market size (2017)?

Which segmentation (Component/Solution/Industry) is driving the market?

What will be the growth rate by 2025?

Who are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

