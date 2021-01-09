Vibration Monitoring Market Expected to Reach Moderate CAGR Growth

Many companies in the global vibration monitoring market 2020 have pulled their earnings guidance in the wake of the crisis wrought by the COVID 19 pandemic. That has led to the broadest dispersion in earnings in global vibration monitoring market, estimates Market Research Future in its latest study. Owing to this status, during the forecast period 2017 to 2023, the vibration monitoring market will be on its peak of rising with 8.7% CAGR. The soaring demand for vibration monitoring would boost market growth worldwide.

Top Players

SKF AB (Sweden), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S (Denmark), Wilcoxon Sensing Technology (US), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), Fortive Corporation (US), Metrix Instrument Co., LP (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and CEMB SpA (Italy).

Leading Segments

In terms of component, the market has included software, hardware, and services

In terms of system type, the market has included embedded systems, vibration analyzer, and vibration meters.

In terms of deployment, the market has included on-premise and cloud.

In terms of end-user, the market has included metal & mining, automotive, chemicals, food and beverages, and oil & gas.

Leading Regions

Vibration monitoring market by region has been studied among the key regions North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

