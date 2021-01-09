Foldable Display Market to Touch USD 1,549.9 Million at 62% CAGR

The foldable display market is predicted to touch USD 1,549.4 million at a whopping 62% CAGR between the forecast period 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A foldable display, simply put, is an electronic display having high flexibility. They have a foldable touch panel, flexible screens, and wireless charging.

According to the recent MRFR market estimates, such factors include technological advances in OLED display technology, growing demand of high specification products from the booming electronics industry, growing investments by smartphone manufacturers to develop foldable phones, demand for foldable phone, development of advanced materials for foldable displays by suppliers, commercialization of foldable smartphones, and growing support by Android and Google for foldable displays.

Key Players

Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Solip Tech Co., Ltd (South Korea), SKC Kolon PI Inc. (South Korea), Schott NYC (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Nissha Co Ltd (Japan), Zeon Corp (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (US), Light Polymers Inc. (US), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Kateeva, Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).

Market Segmentation

By type, the global foldable display market is segmented into AMOLED, OLED, and LED. Of these, the OLED type segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global foldable display market is segmented into wearable display, television, tablets and notebook, and smartphone display.

Regional Analysis

By region, the foldable display market covers the growth opportunity and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the Asia Pacific will dominate the market over the forecast period.

