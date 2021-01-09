Pico Projector Market Driven by Growing Demand for Small, Pocket-sized Electronics | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Aiptek Corporation, Cremotech Co. Ltd.

The Global Pico Projector Market is expected to exhibit a strong 15% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global pico projector market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.8 billion by 2023, according to the report. The global pico projector market is studied in great detail in the latest report from Market Research Future (MRFR), which includes a detailed analysis of the market’s historical growth trajectory and present condition.

Pico projectors are small, pocket-sized projectors that deliver the performance of conventional, larger projectors along with the benefit of their smaller size. Due to their smaller size, pico projectors can be carried easily and stored in smaller spaces than conventional projectors. This has driven the demand for pico projectors over the last few years. For personal users, pico projectors represent a real upgrade over conventional projectors, as they can be stored in much smaller spaces than conventional projectors and deliver comparable performance in terms of video and picture quality.

The growth and technological advancement of the consumer electronics industry is likely to be a major driver for the global pico projector market over the forecast period. Consumer electronics have undergone significant evolution in the last few years in terms of making the electronic devices more consumer-friendly and technologically advanced. The latest pico projectors can connect with smartphones as well as memory card readers, making them usable in almost every thinkable application of projectors. This is likely to be a major driver for the global pico projector market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global pico projector market include Global Aiptek Corporation, Cremotech Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, ZTE Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Aaxa Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Microvision Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and Lenovo Group Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global pico projector market is segmented on the basis of component, type, technology, application, and region.

By component, the global pico projector market is segmented into light sources and illumination system. The light sources segment is further sub-segmented into LEDs and laser diodes, while the illumination system segment is further sub-segmented into fly eye lens, light pipe, and projection lens.

By technology, the global pico projector market is segmented into digital light processing, liquid crystal on silicon, laser beam steering, and projection technology in augmented reality.

By application, the global pico projector market is segmented into retail, healthcare, business and education, consumer electronics, and automotive.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to account for the largest share in the global pico projector market over the forecast period. The growing consumer electronics industry in the region is the major driver for the pico projector market in the region.

