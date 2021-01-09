Warehouse robotics includes the family of automated systems and robots which can perform a variety of tasks within the warehouse. Developments in internet of things (IoT), automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) has led to a surge in adoption of robots in huge warehouses. The global warehouse robotics market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains foresights and estimations for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Market Scope

The global warehouse robotics market is expected to grow to a size of USD 5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The emphasis on quality production and policies pertaining to safety in factories and units can drive the market demand during the assessment period. The implementation of warehouse management systems for overlooking warehouse robots and performance of vital functions pertinent to the production process can bode well for the market.

Competitive Outlook

ABB Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Fanuc Corp., and Kuka AG are key players of the global warehouse robotics market. Cutting package costs and improving efficiency levels are key factors driving the need for warehouse robots and their subsequent adoption by large warehouses.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://4jabpj.prnews.io/239894-Warehouse-Robotics-Market-Expected-to-Reach-More-Than-Moderate-CAGR.html

Segmentation

The global warehouse robotics industry is segmented into type, software, function, and end-users. The type is segmented into SCARA robots, Cartesian robots, parallel robots, mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, and others. The software is segmented into warehouse execution system, warehouse management system, warehouse control system, and others.

Regional Analysis

The market spans across four regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the- World (RoW). North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

ALSO READ : https://www.articletrunk.com/warehouse-robotics-market-expected-to-reach-more-than-moderate-cagr-growth-covid-19-outbreak-top-vendors-abb-ltd-amazon-com/

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]