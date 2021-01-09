January 9, 2021

Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Needle-Free Drug Delivery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Needle-Free Drug Delivery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
Antares Pharma
Pharmajet
Optinose
Valeritas
Crossject
Injex Pharma
3M Pharmaceuticals
Becton Dickinson (BD)
MedImmune
Mystic Pharmaceuticals
Zogenix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Jet-based
Spring-based
Laser-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Insulin delivery
Vaccination
Pain management

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

