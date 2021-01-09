Market Highlights:

The global biologics safety testing market size held a value of USD 2.79 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Biologics safety testing is required for all biopharmaceutical products and vaccines to ensure the product is safe and free of contaminants.

Growing pharmaceutical and biotech industry and increasing demand for biological products are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of biosimilars and high cost of drug development are likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-established players and rising demand for biological products. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market owing to the growing pharma and biotech industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing demand for biologics products. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global market.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://deppresearch1.wordpress.com/2020/12/07/global-biologics-safety-testing-market-is-expected-to-experience-immense-growth-during-2020-2023/

Segmentation:

The global biologics safety testing market has been segmented into product, test type, and application.

Based on product, the market is segmented into kits & reagents, services, and instruments. The kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the global market in 2017.

Based on test type, the market is segmented into sterility tests, endotoxin tests, cell line authentication and characterization tests, residual host contamination detection tests, adventitious agent detection tests, bioburden tests, and others.

Based on application, market segmented into vaccine and therapeutics development, blood and blood-related products testing, cellular and gene therapy, tissue and tissue-related products testing, and stem cell research.

ALSO READ:

https://telegra.ph/Global-Biologics-Safety-Testing-Market-Expected-to-Grow-with-a-healthy-CAGR-12-07

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global biologics safety testing market are Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, Sartorius AG, Lonza Group Ltd., SGS S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Wuxi Apptec, Cytovance Biologics, Inc., Avance Biosciences Inc., and Eurofins Scientific.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/