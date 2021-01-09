Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market | Worldwide Top key Players Profile Analysis | Forecast till 2023

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Highlights

Controlled release drug delivery provides drug-encapsulating devices from which therapeutic molecules are released at a controlled rate for a period of time, that can be adjusted from days to months. These products are applicable for all age group, but it is highly preferred for the old age and pediatric population to reduce to dose and administer a uniform amount of drug. The key factors responsible for driving this market are growing R&D in the healthcare industry, increasing deaths due to overdose, and rising health-related problems due to the high dose.

Controlled release drug delivery maintains the plasma concentration for various treatment for a period of time. There are different innovative techniques by which the drug can be delivered in controlled amounts. The various ways could be oral form, through nasal, injection and many more, but the oral route is more preferred compared to other form.

The controlled release drug delivery market was estimated USD 31.96 billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 70.15 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. However, factors such as less awareness and higher cost per dosage may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global controlled release drug delivery system market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, release mechanism, products, and end user.

By route of administration the market is segmented into oral, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical and implantable. The injectable is sub-segmented into targeted delivery, transmucosal, and transdermal. On the basis of release mechanism, the market is segmented into polymer-based drug delivery systems, micro-reservoir partition-controlled drug delivery systems, feedback-regulated drug delivery systems, activation modulated drug delivery systems, and chemically activated controlled drug delivery systems. The activation modulated drug delivery systems are sub-segmented into osmotic pressure activated drug delivery, hydrodynamic pressure activated drug delivery, vapor pressure activated drug delivery, mechanically activated drug, magnetically activated drug. The chemically activated controlled drug delivery systems are sub-segmented into pH-activated drug delivery, hydrolysis activated drug delivery, enzyme activated drug delivery.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into metered dose inhalers, needle-free injectors, auto-injectors, nasal sprays, transdermal patches, nebulizers, infusion pumps, drug-eluting stents, sustained release, and ocular implants. By end user, the market is segmented into hospital and clinics, personal use, research centers, and others.





Regional Analysis

The Americas is expected to lead the global controlled release drug delivery market owing to the increasing government support for the development of controlled release drug delivery and rising investments in research & development are enhancing the market growth in the region. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, respiratory diseases, Alzheimer’s, etc. are also contributing the market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is estimated that 1,735,350 people will be diagnosed with cancer and 609,640 adults will die in the US in 2018. The increasing number of a cancer patient may boost the market growth in this region.

Europe holds the second largest market for controlled release drug delivery during the forecast period. The rising number of New Drug Application (NDA) and Abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) applications in the region is also supporting and playing a significant role in the growth of the regional market. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population in Europe enhances the market. According to the Office for National Statistics 2017, the UK population is getting older with 18% aged 65 and above and 2.4% aged 85 years. The increasing in aging may boost the controlled release drug delivery market.

Asia-Pacific was expected to be the fastest growing region for the global controlled release drug delivery market. The market is expected to observe high growth owing to the increasing support by government and private funding agencies for the development of healthcare products and increasing expansion in pharmaceutical industries by India, Japan and China support the market growth in this region.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share for controlled release drug delivery market due to the less per capita income and fewer healthcare facilities. However, the growing campaigns for creating awareness about healthcare facilities may increase the market growth in the Middle East and Africa.



Key Players

Some of the key players in the global controlled release drug delivery market are Depomed, Inc. (US), Coating Place, Inc.(US), Corium International Inc.(US), Alza Corporation (Johnson & Johnson)(US), Pfizer Inc.(US), SKY Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.(China), AstraZeneca (US),Biogen (US), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Novartis (UK), Allergan (‎Ireland), Collegium Pharmaceutical(US), and others.

