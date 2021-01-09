January 9, 2021

Global High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their High-end Copper Foil(Less than 10 μm) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Furukawa Electric
JX Nippon Mining & Metal
CCP
Fukuda
KINWA
Jinbao Electronics
Circuit Foil
LS Mtron

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
10μm
9μm
8μm
Below 8μm

Segment by Application
Printed Circuit Board
Lithium-ion Batteries
Other

