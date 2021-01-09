Herbal Mascara Market Size | Prospects and Key Developments, Growth Assessment 2023

Rising sale of herbal & organic mascara is driven majorly by its increasing applications across the beauty and fashion sectors. The market of herbal mascara is also driven by consumers readily adopting the vegan lifestyle. Conventional mascara contains toxic chemicals that affects the vision due to which consumers have a high inclination towards cosmetics manufactured using natural ingredients. Developing fashion awareness and self-consciousness among the female population in developed regions have led to increased demand for herbal & organic mascara globally. Additionally, increasing disposable income has also influenced the growth of this market. The production of herbal & organic mascara is high in North America and is projected to increase at a growth rate in various countries of Asia-Pacific and Europe over the forecast period.

The global Herbal Mascara Market Size is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by the rising fashion sense among the population. Increasing demand for luxury cosmetics from the fashion sector has also increased the share for herbal and mascara in the global market. Developing economic conditions of various regions is fueling up the market demand for herbal & organic mascara on the global level.

All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 4.3% of herbal & organic mascara market during 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis

The demand for curling herbal & organic mascara is growing at a significant rate, whereas, volumizing herbal & organic mascara holds a share of a lion in the market. This is backed up by the high consumer’s preference towards mascara, which looks natural and gives the eye a subtle appearance. With the increase in the demand for easy to apply mascara the liquid form of herbal & organic mascara is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Supporting the chemical-free as well as natural cosmetics, herbal & organic certified mascara is holding a major share in this market. Moreover, the sale of herbal & organic mascara through specialty stores accounts for a significant share amongst the various other distribution channels.

Competitive analysis

The major key players in the herbal & organic mascara market are

• Ecco Bella (U.S.)

• Ulta Beauty, Inc. (U.S.)

• Lotus Herbals Limited (India)

• Odylique (U.K.)

