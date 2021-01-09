Bone Health ingredients Market Size USD 4245.4 million by the end of 2024

Bone and joint health ingredients market is expanding via health supplements as well as drinks & eatables. End-users value Bone and joint health ingredients because of requirements regarding prebiotic fiber, calcium, soy isoflavones and vitamins such as Vitamin D and Vitamin K. These nutrients strengthen bone and joint health. They also reduce the pain by increasing the ability of body to endure pain.

Problems regarding Bone and joints are there among sizable population because of which, global market for bone and joint health ingredients is shaping up actively. Bone and joint health ingredients that most people are familiar with are chondroitin, glucosamine, Collagen, MSM (Methyl Sulfonyl Methane), and Omega-3. Applied in various industries, these ingredients boost the market for bone and joint ingredients.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has prepared a report on the scope and potential for Bone Health ingredients Market Size from 2017 to 2023. According to this report, Bone and joint health ingredients market is all set to grow at the CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Production as well as consumption of products with Chondroitin – Glucosamine is growing. Demand and supply of Dietary supplements is more in US whereas the same for consumption of bone and joint health ingredients via food and beverages is more in Europe.

Type based segmentation of bone and joint health ingredients market includes chondroitin, glucosamine, Omega-3, Collagen, MSM (Methyl Sulfonyl Methane) and others. Among all bone and joint health ingredients, Chondroitin and Glucosamine are used frequently. Usually, their combination is useful for effective for the overall joint health. At the same time, in the near future, Omega-3 usage is expected to witness a steady growth. On the basis of application, bone and joint health ingredients market are segmented into beverages, meat products, supplements, oils & fats, pharmaceuticals, sweet & savoury snacks, dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionery and others. Supplements Segments is dominating the market because it is more popular as a source of providing health benefits, compared to other industries. There has been substantial growth of beverage and bakery & confectionery segments in the application of bone and joint health ingredients.

The regional segmentation of global bone and joint health ingredients market has been done into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) respectively. Among these four regional segments, North America is the biggest bone and joint health ingredients market, followed by Europe. In North America, USA is the biggest market, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Given the trend of being health conscious, more European people are increasingly leaning towards functional food and beverages for diet. This is what is driving the market for bone and joint health ingredients in Europe. The Top 5 countries showcasing this trend are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK.

Substantial growth of bone and joint health ingredients market is expected in the forthcoming future, due to rapid population growth and increasing prevalence of bone and joint disorders. The demand, supply, sales and consumption of bone and joint health ingredients continue to increase as more people become aware of bone and joint health ingredients. With bone and joint health ingredients increasingly being applied in various industries, the growth of global market is inevitable.

In Asia Pacific region, the top 4 bone and joint health ingredients markets are China, India, Australia and Japan respectively. Among countries outside the regional segments of bone and joint health ingredients market, Argentina and Brazil are the biggest markets for them in South America. South Africa are the top 3 Markets, followed by rest of the world (outside the regional segments).

Latest Industry News

Ancient Nutrition, a collagen supplement maker as well as bone broth protein maker has obtained $103 million in funding through strategic minority investment led by VMG Partners. This funding has also been attributed to ICONIQ Capital, Hillhouse Capital and 100+ influential investors across the health food and wellness industries.

New Probotic Mix by Biopolis can reduce the need for topical steroid use by Atopic Dermitatis (AD) patients. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), owns majority stakes in Biopolis.

Key Players

Key players in the global bone and joint health ingredients market in USA include Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont, Synutra, Inc. In the other parts of world such players are BASF SE (Germany), Waitaki Bio (New Zealand), Rousselot (The Netherlands) and Royal DSM NV (The Netherlands).

