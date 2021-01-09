ORGANIC HAIR COLOR MARKET SHARE | KEY COMPANY’S PROFILES AND FORECAST TO 2023

The organic hair color market is gaining traction due to increasing inclination toward the natural and less harmful products globally. Additionally, natural products are available with several nutrients including vitamins, proteins, and minerals, which help to maintain the nourishment of the hair. Also, it helps in strengthening the hair from roots and lowers the hair falls and solve the dandruff problems, which makes the hair healthy. In addition to this, these products are free from harmful chemicals including ammonia and Paraphenylenediamine (PPD). Thus, the organic hair color is preferred over synthetic colors.

An increase in health consciousness coupled with increased demand for organic hair products is the key factor driving growth of the global natural hair color market. Further, the rising awareness level among people about the side effects of synthetic hair color or dyes is augmenting demand for the organic hair color, which is benefiting market growth.

The increasing disposable income and expenditure over heathy and organic products despite its high costs are likely to benefit the sales of the global Organic Hair Color Market Share. Additionally, widened the availability of the products globally due to the expansion of hypermarkets, supermarkets in retail stores as well as the online platforms which offer robust availability. The aforementioned factors are propelling growth of the global organic hair color market.

However, the high costs associated with the organic hair color are restraining growth of the market. Nonetheless, a high demand for safer hair color to look fashionable and enhance aesthetics is estimated to offer opportunities for growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major companies in the global organic hair color market include Aubrey Organics, Radico, Natulique, Indus Vally Ayurvedic Centre, V.J.S. Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Organic Saloon Systems, Herbatint, TVAM, ColorVeda., Organic Colour Systems Ltd., CavinKare Group., Naturigin, Suvarna. Co, EcoColors Inc., and Herb UK Ltd.

Segmentation:

The organic hair color market is segmented based on product type, form, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the organic hair color market report is segmented into permanent and temporary. Of these, the permanent hair color is estimated to expand by exhibiting a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period. Additionally, the segment is likely to witness more adoption as the hair color provides long-lasting color. The permanent colors are available and offer natural looks than the other colors.

Based on form, the market report is segmented into powder, cream, and others. Of these, the powder segment dominated by accounting 55% of market share, followed by the pharmaceutical segment.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into individual and commercial. Among these, the residential segment is estimated to account for the highest market proportion of 75.1% in the year 2017, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The commercial segment is also projected to witness the highest growth rate of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Of these, North America dominated the global organic hair color market in 2017 by accounting share of 34.8% owing to increasing inclination of the organic hair color, which increases its formulation. Additionally, the market is estimated to witness dominance from the U.S. in the coming future as well owing to the trend in the region for opening the professional hairdressing salons by manufacturers to reach their targeted audience.

However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at a most profitable CAGR of 13.27% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. This growth is attributable to increasing disposable income and growing consumer base for organic products.

Industry News:

Sept. 6, 2019, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. announced a new retail-exclusive partnership with Farouk Systems. Both the companies will work on the new product called CHI professional color. This hair color and care products are ammonia and PPD-free. The launch of new products is estimated to benefit the market growth in coming years.

Note: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

