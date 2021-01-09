COVID-19 Update: Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Saint- Gobain, USG Corporation, Etex Group, Armstrong World Industries, Georgia Pacific Llc, etc. | InForGrowth

Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market for 2020-2025.

The “Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Fire-Resistant Plasterboards industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6833177/fire-resistant-plasterboards-market

The Top players are

Saint- Gobain

USG Corporation

Etex Group

Armstrong World Industries

Georgia Pacific Llc

Boral Limited

Fletcher Building Limited

Gypsum Management and Supply

Kanuf Gips

National Gypsum Company. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Tapered-Edged

Square-Edged On the basis of the end users/applications,

Residential