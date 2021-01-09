The global nail polish remover market is showing significant promise for growth and it can achieve a hike by 3.4% CAGR between 2019 and 2024, which can be considered as the forecast period. Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) is making significant claims in the report they have published recently on the Nail Polish Remover Market Size. The market valuation, as per the report, can touch a valuation of USD 1.2 million by 2024. The product nail polish remover can be described as a solvent that comprises oils, alcohol, chemicals, and coloring. It is available in several forms like pads soaked in the solvent or liquid remover that needs proper applying of the remover with a pad.

The market for nail polish remover finds significant growth due to the growing inclusion fashion in the daily lives. This is inspiring various consumers in trying different colors on their nails, for instance, the idea of nail art with glitters and colors, tattoos, and others. The market is witnessing a strong intake of these products and the investment in the research and development sector is expected to make a significant scope for the market to gain an advantage. The hike in the beauty industry, in terms of store counts, is also expected to make sure that the market for nail polish remover gets significant traction.

FOR MORE DETAILS: http://consumerretail.over-blog.com/2020/09/nail-polish-remover-market-size-to-touch-a-valuation-worth-1.2-mn-by-2024.html

Segmentation:

The global market for nail polish remover can be analyzed in a better way by getting the focus on its segments that include form, category, product type, and distribution channel. The understanding of the market can inspire better strategy-making moves.

By product type, the market report on the nail polish remover contains ethyl acetate, acrylic, acetone, and others. The acetone segment has better market coverage and can grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

By category, the global market report on the nail polish remover can be segmented into natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment has the maximum market share and the natural segment can find growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By form, the market report on nail polish remover includes cotton pads, liquid, and others. The liquid segment is in a dominant position as per the record of 2018. The pads segment can emerge as the fastest growing one in the coming years.

By distribution channel, the market report on the nail polish remover comprises store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment includes specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others. The store-based segment can register a better growth rate but the non-store-based segment is set to proceed with the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The North American market is showing significant market growth possibilities as people in the region are well-versed with the latest trends that can be utilized to gain better market percolation. The market in the Asia Pacific region is set to be the fastest-growing due to significant changes taking place in South Korea, China, Thailand, and others. In Europe, the remover market is expanding with growing participation young adults in various nail arts that are significantly driving the market. The same is relevant to North America as well.

Competitive Landscape:

There are several companies in the market for nail polish remover that are launching strategies to gain the most for the market. These companies are Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey), Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy), Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India), Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India), Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India), Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US), Innisfree Corporation (South Korea), Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada), Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India), Orly International, Inc (US), Kiko Cosmetics Retail Private Limited (Italy), Kure Bazaar SAS (France), Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland), Karma Organic Spa (US), O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US), and others.

GHI recently launched a nail polish remover that comes without the acetone. This means good news for nails as acetone is known for its adverse impacts on nail. The product is also quite known for its unique packaging technology where one only has to dip the finger in the bottle to get the nail polish removed.

Note: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

To stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/