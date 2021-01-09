Global Personal Finance Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Personal Finance Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-20261 min read
Personal Finance Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Finance Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
BUXFER
Quicken
The Infinite Kind
YNAB
Alzex software
Microsoft
Doxo
Personal Capital
Money Dashboard
Prosper Funding
PocketSmith
CountAbout
Finicity
Moneyspire
CoinKeeper
BankTree Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile-Based Software
Web-Based Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual Consumers
Home Business Users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America