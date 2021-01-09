BABY BATHING PRODUCTS MARKET TYPES, DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL AND REGION FORECAST TILL 2024

Market Research Future (MRFR) findings states that the organic baby bathing products can rise at 7.18% CAGR across the review period 2019 to 2024.

The Baby Bathing Products Market types valuation can reach USD 976 million by 2024.

Baby bathing is crucial in the maintaining of baby hygiene. Baby bathing products, such as soaps, wipes, shampoos, and conditioners are available in both synthetic and natural ingredients. Synthetic subustance can be harmful to their sensitive skin resulting in skin allergies and rashes. Organic baby products are highly safer for them over conventional products. The growing awareness about safety of organic products for babies can support the expansion of the organic baby bathing products market in the years ahead. The increase in number of parents preferring clean labelled, plant-based products can contribute significantly to the rise of the organic baby bathing products in the analysis period. On the other hand, the high prices of organic baby products can limit the rise of the market across the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The segment assessment of the organic baby bathing products global market don by MRFR is based on distribution channel and type.

The type-based segments of the organic baby bathing products are body wash, wet wipes, soaps, and shampoos, among others.

The distribution channel-based segments of the organic baby bathing products market are store-based channels and non-store based. The store-based segments are supermarkets & hypermarkets and specialty stores, among others.

Regional Analysis

Trends of the organic baby bathing products worldwide market is assessed across Asia Pacific, North America, EU, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, the organic baby bathing products market is likely to thrive in the US, following Mexico and Canada. In Europe, the rise in parent’s concern for their babies is observed to boost the sales of the organic baby bathing products across countries of EU. The UK, following Italy and Germany can earn high revenue for the regional market in the years to come. In Asia Pacific, the increased demand for organic baby bathing products due to surge in natality rate is likely to contribute significantly to the expansion of APAC organic baby bathing products market in the analysis period. India, Japan, and the Rest of APAC are expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the global organic baby bathing products market.

As per MRFR regional evaluation of the market, the organic baby bathing products market in Europe is surge at a considerable growth rate and garner the largest share of the global market. The inclination of a large number of people towards organic bathing solutions for their babies is identified as the chief factor that can promote the regional market.

In Asia Pacific, the rise of the organic baby bathing product market is expected at a rapid rate in the forecast period. The rise in birth rate across India and other APAC regions can influence the market growth significantly. In addition, the ease of online distribution, extensive product promotion, and rise in brand awareness can support the expansion of the organic baby bathing market in the year ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The Organic Pharmacy Ltd (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Babo Botanicals Inc. (US), The Green People Company Limited (UK), The Clorox Company (US), Purace (US), S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (US), Little Twig, Inc. (US), and Rainbow Research Corporation (US), among others are some reputed names in the organic baby bathing products market profiled by MRFR.

