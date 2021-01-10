Global RDP Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global RDP market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on RDP volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RDP market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of RDP in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their RDP manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wacker

Akzo Nobel

DCC

SANWEI

BASF

Shandong Xindadi

Xinjiang Huitong

Dow

VINAVIL

Hexion

Ashland

Wanwei

Acquos

Organik

Fenghua

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Gemez Chemical

Guangzhou Yuanye

Zhaojia

Sailun Building

Henan Tiansheng Chem

Xinjiang Su Nok

Mizuda Bioscience

Shandong Micron

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

Others

Segment by Application

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Other Applications

