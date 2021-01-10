January 10, 2021

COVID-19 Impact on Global Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunication development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet
Cisco Systems
IBM
Intel
Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services

Market segment by Application, split into
Customer Analytics
Network Security
Network Optimization
Self-diagnostics
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia

India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunication development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunication are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

