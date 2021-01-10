Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams NFC Wild Card free live stream (1/9/21): How to watch, TV options, live updates

In terms of playoff implications, there really are none unless the Seahawks manage to run the table. Seeing as that is extremely unlikely, this game will be more about two disappointing teams looking to get on a roll as the season enters the stretch run.

St. Louis started the season in wretched fashion, and although it has bounced back with two wins in the past three weeks, it is too little, too late. This game may not mean much in the standings, but both teams will do all they can to get in the win column on Sunday.

The Seahawks have scored big wins over the likes of the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens this season, but they don’t appear to have enough talent on either side of the ball to regularly compete with the league’s elite teams.

Things haven’t gone as planned for either team, as the Seahawks have failed to repeat their success from last season that saw them capture the AFC West crown. Similarly, the Rams were probably considered the favorite in the division to open the year, but they haven’t lived up to expectations.

With the San Francisco 49ers miles ahead in the NFC West at 8-1, it will be more about bragging rights than anything when the 2-7 St. Louis Rams host the 3-6 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in an inter-division matchup.

The Rams are still in contention for the No. 1 overall draft pick, but even if they get it, they will likely draft Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck and trade him, as they already have Sam Bradford. Seattle would love that pick, but with three wins, it seems unlikely. Regardless, the players certainly won’t be thinking of draft position when they’re on the field this weekend.

What They’re Saying

Coming off a big upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Seattle Seahawks should be excited for Sunday’s game against St. Louis, but injuries have forced the Seahawks to temper expectations. This is especially true of the season-ending knee injury to rookie offensive lineman John Moffitt, according to Tim Booth of the Seattle Post

Seahawks Player to Watch: RB Marshawn Lynch

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has had his moments over the past couple of sons, such as his scintillating touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs last year, but he has generally been a mediocre back since being traded from the Buffalo Bills.

Lynch is playing better than he ever has over the past two games, however, as he has registered consecutive 100-yard games for the first time in his career. That streak may stretch even longer as he readies to face St. Louis’ league-worst run defense. If he continues his stellar play, Seattle will have a good chance to pick up a road win.

Rams Player to Watch: WR Brandon Lloyd

The Rams haven’t had many bright spots this season, but since coming over from the Denver Broncos at the trade deadline, wide receiver Brandon Lloyd has been a great weapon in the passing game. Lloyd has been productive in every game, as he has 21 catches and two scores in four contests.

Seattle’s defense is a bit underrated, but its pass defense can certainly be exposed. The Seahawks don’t pressure the quarterback in the least, and the secondary lacks top-flight talent. Because of that, Lloyd should find himself open plenty on Sunday, and Sam Bradford is likely to find him on more than a few occasions.

Key Matchup: SEA D-Line vs. STL O-Line

A battle between two lackluster units could decide who wins between the Seahawks and Rams on Sunday. The banged-up St. Louis offensive line has been unable to protect Bradford for much of the season. With both Jason Smith and Rodger Saffold in doubt, pass protection could be a major issue once again on Sunday.

At the same time, the Seahawks have been unable to pressure the quarterback, as they rank 30th in the league in sacks. They find it easier against the Rams, but it may not matter who they play. Whichever team wins the battle in the trenches can probably expect to win the game.

On the Hot Seat: QB Tarvaris Jackson

While Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has played better in recent weeks, he is most certainly nothing to write home about, as his 6:9 touchdowns to interceptions ratio can attest to. Head coach Pete Carroll isn’t necessarily married to Jackson as the starter, especially with Charlie Whitehurst waiting in the wings.

Whitehurst hasn’t been too impressive himself, but a poor performance from Jackson on Sunday could put Whitehurst right back into the mix. Seattle clearly isn’t going anywhere this season, so Carroll will likely be more than willing to tinker with the lineup.

About the Seahawks vs Rams Match

