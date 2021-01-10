January 10, 2021

Cold-pressed Juice Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Naked Juice Company, Florida Bottling Inc., Suja Life, LLC, Hain BluePrint Inc., etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Cold-pressed Juice Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Cold-pressed Juice market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cold-pressed Juice industry. Growth of the overall Cold-pressed Juice market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Cold-pressed Juice Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cold-pressed Juice industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cold-pressed Juice market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Cold-pressed Juice market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Organic Juices
  • Conventional Juices

    Cold-pressed Juice market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Supermarket
  • Beverage Shop
  • Online Sales

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Naked Juice Company
  • Florida Bottling Inc.
  • Suja Life, LLC
  • Hain BluePrint Inc.
  • Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd.
  • Evolution Fresh
  • Juice Generation
  • A. L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist
  • Liquiteria
  • Odwalla Inc.
  • Kuka Juice LLC.
  • Drink Daily Greens LLC
  • Pressed Juicery
  • Plenish Cleanse
  • The Cold Pressed Juicery
  • Organic Press Juices Co. LLC
  • Rakyan Beverages Private Limited
  • Native Cold Pressed Juices
  • Greenhouse Juice Co.
  • Village Juicery Inc.

    Industrial Analysis of Cold-pressed Juice Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Cold-pressed Juice Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Cold-pressed

