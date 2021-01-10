COVID-19 Update: Global Distress Radio Beacons Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: ACR, GME, Jotron, Kannad Marine, Kinetic Technology International, etc. | InForGrowth

Distress Radio Beacons Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Distress Radio Beacons market for 2020-2025.

The “Distress Radio Beacons Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Distress Radio Beacons industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

ACR

GME

Jotron

Kannad Marine

Kinetic Technology International

McMurdo Group

Ocean Signal

Simrad

Salcom

JRC. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Personal Locator Beacon

Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon

Emergency Locator Transmitter On the basis of the end users/applications,

Outdoor

Maritime

Aircraft