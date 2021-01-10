Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Anti-counterfeit Packaging market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Anti-counterfeit Packaging market is segmented into

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Segment by Application, the Anti-counterfeit Packaging market is segmented into

Food & beverage

Pharmaceuticals & healthcare

Industrial & automotive

Consumer durables

Clothing & apparel

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Anti-counterfeit Packaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Anti-counterfeit Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Share Analysis

Anti-counterfeit Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Anti-counterfeit Packaging business, the date to enter into the Anti-counterfeit Packaging market, Anti-counterfeit Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Alien Technology

Zebra Technologies

UPM raflatac

Avery Dennison

Flint Group

Catalent

G&D

SICPA

impinj

Sun Chemical

CFC

Essentra

DowDuPont

Schreiner ProSecure

OpSec Security

KURZ

De La Rue

3M

Toppan

DNP

NHK SPRING

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

Techsun

Lipeng

