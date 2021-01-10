January 10, 2021

Global Rice Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Rice Oil market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rice Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rice Oil market is segmented into
Extraction
Squeezing

Segment by Application, the Rice Oil market is segmented into
Food
Cosmetic
Industry
Other

 

Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Rice Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Rice Oil market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Rice Oil Market Share Analysis

Rice Oil market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Rice Oil business, the date to enter into the Rice Oil market, Rice Oil product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:
Ricela
Kamal
BCL
SVROil
Vaighai
A.P. Refinery
3F Industries
Sethia Oils
Jain Group of Industries
Shivangi Oils
Balgopal Food Products
King Rice Oil Group
CEO Agrifood Limited
Kasisuri

Surin Bran Oil
Agrotech International
Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals
Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical
Wilmar International
Wanyuan Food & Oil
Jinrun
Shanxin
Jinwang

