COVID-19 Impact on Global Recreation Management Software & Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Recreation Management Software & Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recreation Management Software & Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

PerfectMind

EZFacility

Yardi System

Active Network

Civicplus

Legend Recreation Software

Jarvis Corporation

Daxko

RecDesk

MyRec

Dash Platform

Vermont Systems

InnoSoft Fusion

Recreatex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Venue Management

Registrations & Membership Management

Ticketing and Event Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Community Parks

Recreation Departments

Healthcare & Wellness

Education & Academics

Sports Training Center

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Recreation Management Software & Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Recreation Management Software & Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recreation Management Software & Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

