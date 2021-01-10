January 10, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Wi-Fi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

2 min read
2 hours ago wiseguyreports

Wi-Fi is technology for radio wireless local area networking of devices based on the IEEE 802.11 standards.
Several factors, such as the proliferation of mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, and laptops) leading to the rapid adoption of IoT and BYOD within enterprises, are driving the Wi-Fi market. The adoption of Wi-Fi solutions and services is high in verticals, such as education, retail, hospitality, government, and sports and leisure; and this is expected to boost the growth of the overall market.
In 2018, the global Wi-Fi market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

ALSO READ:https://www.einpresswire.com/article/522362234/wi-fi-market-global-market-by-top-key-players-size-segmentation-projection-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025

This report focuses on the global Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Aruba Networks
Ruckus Wireless
Juniper Networks
Ericsson
Panasonic
Huawei
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Netgear
Aerohive Networks
Riverbed

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
High-density Wi-Fi
Enterprise-class Wi-Fi

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://www.openpr.com/news/1473819/Global-Baby-Apparels-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Carters-JoynCleon-Gymboree-Catimini-Mothercare-Dadida-Paclantic-Lionbrien.html

Market segment by Application, split into
Education
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation
Government
Manufacturing
Hospitality
Sports and Leisure

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037197-global-wi-fi-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wi-Fi are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

More Stories

1 min read

タンパク質生産サービスの世界市場：業界分析・市場規模・シェア・成長・動向・予測

13 seconds ago ohotting
3 min read

Global Electronic Platform Scale Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: A&D, Satwik Weighing Scales, Citizen Scales Pvt, PRECIA MOLEN, Soc Coop Bilanciai, etc. | InForGrowth

47 seconds ago basavraj.t
1 min read

タンパク質発現サービスの世界市場：業界分析・市場規模・シェア・成長・動向・予測

57 seconds ago ohotting

You may have missed

1 min read

タンパク質生産サービスの世界市場：業界分析・市場規模・シェア・成長・動向・予測

14 seconds ago ohotting
2 min read

It’s Official: NYC Violence Hit Years-Long High In 2020

25 seconds ago David lee
3 min read

Global Electronic Platform Scale Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: A&D, Satwik Weighing Scales, Citizen Scales Pvt, PRECIA MOLEN, Soc Coop Bilanciai, etc. | InForGrowth

48 seconds ago basavraj.t
3 min read

Trending News: Metamaterial Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Echodyne, Kymeta Corporation, PARC, RP Photonics, Metamaterial Technologies, etc. | InForGrowth

58 seconds ago basavraj.t