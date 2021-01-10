CASH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – SEGMENTS, GRAPHS GROWTH FACTORS FORECAST TO 2023

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the Cash Management System Market was valued at USD 17.14 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.10 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019–2025. Factors driving the growth of the market include rising need for a centralized cash management solution for banking and transaction process, large-scale adoption of smart safe cash management solution, and growth in the e-commerce sector that results in surge in adoption of mobile wallets and payment applications. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques in the financial sectors can be considered as one of the opportunities in the cash management system market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the rising instances of cyberattacks result in data breaches on the financial sectors is one of the factors that hinder the growth of the cash management system market during the forecast period.

The global cash management system market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, product type, organization size, end user, and region.

By component, the global cash management system market has been divided into solution and services. Furthermore, by services, the market has been sub-divided into managed services and professional services. The professional services segment has been further divided into installation services, training and implementation services, and other support services. The solution segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 owing to an increase in need for smart, safe, and automated centralized cash management system. The services segment is expected to exhibit the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to rising burden of operational cost across the fintech service providers.

By product type, the cash management system market has been segmented into account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, Automated Clearing House (ACH)/ Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Demand Deposit Account (DDA), wire transfer, Information reporting, retail and wholesale lockbox, check clearing, and purchasing card. The purchasing card segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018. The market growth is attributed to increase in disposable income across the emerging economies. Whereas, the wire transfer segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of surge in adoption of digital transaction and government initiatives for promoting cashless transactions.

By deployment mode, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 and is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to a surge in the need for seamless automated banking and transaction processes across commercial enterprises.

Furthermore, based on organization size, the market has been divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018, whereas SMEs segment is projected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to a surge in the number of startups that offer ERP solutions for centralized cash management systems.

Based on end user, the global Cash Management System Market has been categorized as banks, retail, non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs), and commercial enterprises. The bank segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the surge in adoption of electronic cash management systems. On the other hand, increasing awareness of digital cash management is one of the revenue pockets for commercial enterprises that exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Global Cash Management System Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Europe accounted for the largest market in 2018. The market growth is attributed to the early adoption of AI-based cash management and the presence of a number of vendors offering enhanced Cash management solutions that include Giesecke+Devrient GmBH , Glory Global Solution, and Alvara Cash Management Group AG .

Asia-Pacific gained the third spot in the cash management system market due to the increasing number of startups offering cash management services and government initiatives to promote the cashless and digital transaction in the emerging economies that include Indonesia, China, and India.

Key Players

The Key Players in the Global CAD Market are identified by MRFR include NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Glory Global Solution (UK), Alvara Cash Management Group AG (Germany), SAGE intacct (US), Ardent Leisure Management Limited (Australia), CMS.COM (India), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (India), Sopra Banking Software SA (France), Oracle Corporation (US), Giesecke+Devrient GmBH (Germany), National Cash Management Systems (NCMS) (US), AurionPro Solution (India), Acumatica, Inc. (US), intimus (Germany), and Evry (Norway).

