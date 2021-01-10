GLOBAL HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SIZE – DEVELOPMENT STATUS, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES BY 2024

Overview

The need to support the huge scale of recent workloads and storage demands is bolstering the hyperscale data center market. Reports that study the information and communication technology industry have been offered by Market Research Future, which creates reports on industry verticals that judge the market growth and forecasts. The market is expected to target income level worth USD 105 billion while growing at a CAGR of 28 % in the forecast period.

The presence of industry goliaths is expected to create a significant push in the market for hyperscale data centers globally. Furthermore, the need to control operational and capital expenditures is another key factor that is anticipated to have a significant impression on the market for hyperscale data centers. The proliferation of IoT is expected to induce further innovation in the market in the upcoming period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the hyperscale data center market is segmented on the basis of components, user type, data center size, deployment, and region. Based on the user type, the hyperscale data center market is segmented into colocation providers, cloud providers, and enterprises. Based on the component, the hyperscale data center market is segmented into solutions and services. By solutions, the segment is additionally segmented into storage, servers, networking, and many others. Based on the services, the segment is segmented into managed and professional services. Based on the data center size, the segment is further classified into small and medium-sized data centers and large data centers. On the basis of deployment, the hyperscale data center market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. Based on the deployment, the hyperscale data center market is segmented into retail, healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing and many others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the hyperscale data centers market covers regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and others. The North American region powers the main market portion for hyper-scale data centers market globally and is anticipated to endure through the forecast period. The incidence of significant companies in the region and the implementation of cloud-based services is principally steering the market in this region. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to show a high development rate throughout the forecast period. The intensifying prominence of cloud-based services and the demand for data centers amid small and medium-sized data centers is principally maneuvering Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size in this region. The increasing data among organizations and the need for infrastructure are motivating the market in this region.

Competitive Analysis

The market’s development is dictated by the influence of market forces at play. The geopolitical conflicts and strategies are further intensified by the power tussles in international governments. The developments in the manufacturing sector in terms of equipment and facility space are expected to bolster the market’s development in the forecast period. The market is right now experiencing a chapter of dramatic developments. The formation of beneficial commerce strategies by quite a few countries is anticipated to amend the market’s growth perspective. The revolution noticed in the economies of numerous emerging nations is anticipated to push the market’s development in the forecast period. The need to stabilize the market conditions is expected to be a primary concern in the period of the forecast. Also, the consumer trends are anticipated to boost the market expansion in the coming years.

The central contenders in the hyperscale data centers market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Baidu, Inc.(China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), China Telecommunications Corporation (China), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), CyrusOne, Inc. (U.S.), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (U.S.), OVH (France) and many others.

