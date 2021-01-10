Global Application Container Market – Competitive Landscape and Regional Trends

Market Synopsis:

Application container is an OS-level that helps in running distributed applications. It eliminates the initiation of the entire virtual machine. In the observation offered by Market Research Future MRFR, the global application container market is set to mark 31.1% CAGR over the forecast period. It also indicates that the market is expected to earn revenue worth USD 4.42 Bn by 2023, increasing from USD 0.89 Bn in 2017. The product can run in different types of OS such as Windows, Mac, and Linux among others. The compatibility of the product with different operating systems is expected to drive the growth of the application container market in the years to come.

The application container is useful in the sharing of resources without loading the entire virtual machine for underpinning each app. It also ensures that the product consumes comparatively lower energy over the next couple of years. Application container is gaining popularity over virtual machines owing to its compact size. These containers are of around 10 megabytes. However, VMs are of several gigabytes. It is projected to encourage the expansion rate of the application container market in the foreseeable future. In addition, virtual machines take several minutes to boot the operating system. Application container, on the other hand, runs instantly. It is also prognosticated to propel augmentation of the application container market.

One of the primary drivers of the application container market is the use of the technology to enhance core competencies such as security, customer relations, networking, etc. It increases the efficiency of the organization which is prognosticated to support the proliferation of the application container market in the coming years. Also, this technology shows a reduction in operational costs. This, in turn, is anticipated to support the growth of the application container market in the near future. Also, the rising use of cloud computing, hybrid cloud technology, etc. is projected to catalyze the expansion of the global market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Based on service, the segments of the application container market are consulting, support and maintenance, container security, container monitoring, container data management, and others.

On the basis of organization size, the segmental analysis of the application container market covers large enterprise, and SMEs.

The deployment model-based segments of Global Application Container Market are cloud and on-premise.

The segments of the application container market, identified on the basis of vertical, are healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, telecommunication and IT, education, media & entertainment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical evaluation of the global application Container market covered in this report covers the following regional segments – Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America led the market since the launch of the technology in the world. It demonstrated early adoption and pioneered in application container technology. This is likely to help the region is holding the pole position through the assessment period. Also, several vendors are based out of the region, which is expected to support the growth of the application container market in the near future. The ongoing trend of the adoption of the latest technologies in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region. It is projected to strike the highest CAGR over the evaluation period.

Competitive Dashboard:

IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), AWS Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), VMware Inc. (US), Apprenda Inc. (US), Joyent Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Mesosphere, Inc. (US), Weaveworks (UK), Cisco Systems, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc. are few pf the important players of the application container market.

