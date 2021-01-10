Screenless Display Applications Market – Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments till 2023

Market Synopsis:

Advancements in technology are observed to witness a high rate of adoption than ever before. This has motivated the industry leaders to further develop their products and introduce innovative technologies. One of the latest innovations is the screenless display. It is a new technology that is designed to transmit data such as videos and photos without the help of screens. Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis on the global screenless display market unfolds that the market is set to register a stellar CAGR of 32% over the review period 2017 to 2023. It’s valuation, in terms of revenue, is likely to hit USD 1654 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The ongoing trend of miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry is likely to drive the growth of the screenless display market in the years to come. The lack of space on these screen-based electronics is expected to boost the demand for these displays over the next couple of years. Miniaturization of communication technologies has paved the way for the development of the screenless display market. It is presumed to dictate the growth curve of the global market in the upcoming years.

Different technologies are being developed for supporting the growth of the screenless display market. The retinal display technology is one of the primary products of technology. In this method, images are projected on the retina of the user directly. The HD display quality of the method is proved to be highly efficient even for day use. This, in turn, is anticipated to enable it to gain popularity over the next few years. Other methods used in the screenless display market are – visual image, synaptic reference, etc.

The intermediate objects used in the screenless display market, such as hologram, LCDs, etc., have gained traction of the industry. It is projected to catalyze the expansion of the screenless display market in the foreseeable future. The fact that the images can be created and manipulated up to any size is anticipated to lead the proliferation of the screenless display market in the years to come. The technology is likely to develop over the next couple of years, which ensures a lucrative future trajectory for the screenless display market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type, the screenless display market is segmented into Visual Image, Retinal Display, and Synaptic Interface.

By Application, the screenless display market has been segmented into Holographic Projections, Head Mounted Display, and Head-up Display.

By Vertical, the Screenless Display Applications Market has been segmented into Automotive, Healthcare, and Commercial.

Regional Analysis:

The global screenless display market has been assessed in detail for a comprehensive geographical analysis. The report identifies four major regional segments, that are – North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). These regions are sub-analyzed on the level of key countries. North America is one of the most important regions considering its penchant for innovative technologies. The manufacturers have already penetrated the region. North America is anticipated to hold the leading position in the global screenless display market. It is projected to earn higher revenue through the assessment period than any other regional segment. Asia Pacific is estimated to strike the fastest growth rate due to the adoption of miniaturized electronic gadgets. Increasing developments in the consumer electronics industry of the region are supposed to drive proliferation of the screenless display market in the coming years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Avegant Corporation (U.S.), Displair, Inc. (Russia), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), Microvision Inc. (U.S.), RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Leia Inc. (U.S.), and Kapsys (France) are some of the participants of the global screenless display market.

