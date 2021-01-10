Internet of Things in Agriculture Market – Size, Value Share, Key Players Strategy by Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

According to Market Research Future, the global IoT in the agriculture market has been segmented based on component, application, and region/country.

By component, the global IoT in Agriculture market has been divided into software, system, and services. The market size of the system segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period as the cost of the software, as well as that of services is not as high as compared to the system cost. The systems segment has further been divided into sensing and monitoring systems, fish farming systems, smart greenhouse systems, livestock monitoring systems, automation and control systems, and others. Among the aforementioned types of systems, the livestock monitoring systems are expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by fish farming systems and smart greenhouse systems. The sensing and monitoring systems have been categorized into soil sensors, water sensors, yield monitors, climate sensors and others. The fish farming systems are divided into GPS/GNSS, sensors and others. The livestock monitoring systems are categorized into RFID tags and readers, sensors, GPS, control system, and others. Further, the automation and control systems segment has been divided into flow and application control devices, irrigation controllers, drones/UAVs, GPS/GNSS systems, guidance and steering, handheld mobile devices/handheld computers, displays, and others.

By application, the global IoT in the agriculture market has been divided into livestock monitoring, precision crop farming, indoor farming, aquaculture, integrated pest management, water supply management, and others. Precision crop farming is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The precision crop farming application is essential to monitor soil and plant parameters. It also automates field management and collects real-time data, which helps to make informed decisions, which are useful for gaining optimum results from labor and resources.

The global IoT in the agriculture market has been analyzed for five regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Internet of Things in Agriculture Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the higher need for these systems and services in the region and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture due to Industry 4.0.

Key Players

The key players in the global IoT in agriculture market are Topcon Corporation (Japan), Proagrica (US), AG Leader Technology (US), IBM Corporation (US), CropIn (US), Rapidsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Raven Industries (US), Dickey John (US), Grownetics (US), Scicrop (Brazil), Precisionhawk Inc. (US), Shivrai Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), and Deere & Company (US). The other players in the global IoT in the agriculture market include Cainthus (Ireland), Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US), Sky (Canada), Nileworks Inc. (Japan), and Gamaya (Switzerland).

