SYSTEM MONITORING SOFTWARE MARKET – GROWTH DRIVERS, APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Market Overview

According to Market Research Future, the global system monitoring market has been segmented based on component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region/country.

The efficient functioning of the equipment, networks, and systems is imperative for enterprises to continue operating competently. It is necessary to detect the faults in the systems, which can create critical situations at any time. To detect and prevent failures, it is necessary to have a good system monitoring tool. These are responsible for controlling the technology used by an enterprise, which includes hardware, networks, communications, operating systems, or applications. These are analyzed based on their operation and performance, and to detect and alert about probable errors. The main advantage of using these systems is that less time is spent on controlling the functioning of the systems as system monitoring solutions take up that responsibility.

The growing need for accountable and compliance-based system usage in the enterprises is the major factor boosting the growth of the system monitoring market. The other factors which are fueling the market growth are the growth of outsourced IT infrastructure management and high demand for better optimization of business operations in enterprises across verticals. The increasing demand for system monitoring solutions by managed service providers and the growth of demand for remote monitoring systems across SMEs offer lucrative opportunities for system monitoring vendors in the market. Furthermore, the lack of awareness regarding system monitoring is expected to be a challenge for the growth of this market.

By component, the global system monitoring market has been divided into solution and services. The solution segment is further classified as application monitoring, server monitoring, network monitoring, cloud monitoring, and others. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The services segment has further been divided into professional service and managed service.

By deployment type, the global system monitoring market has been divided into cloud and on-premise. The growing need for remote monitoring and the higher adoption of cloud-based solutions are the major factors for the higher adoption of cloud-based system monitoring solutions.

Based on organization size, the global system monitoring market has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. The SME segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period as these are adopting cloud-based system monitoring solutions, which are economical.

On the basis of vertical, the global System Monitoring Software Market has been divided into banking, financial services and insurance, IT & telecom, government, energy and utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The IT and telecom vertical is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period as the managed service providers are making very high usage of these solutions.

The global system monitoring market has been analyzed for five regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global system monitoring market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be the largest market due to the presence of a large number of system monitoring vendors in the region and the high need for accountable and compliance-based system usage in enterprises.

Key Players

The key players in the global system monitoring market are Kaseya (Ireland), ConnectWise Automate (US), NinjaRMM (US), Monitis.com (US), Continuum Managed Services (US), CA Technologies (US), Paessler AG (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (US), New Relic, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Red Gate Software Ltd (UK), SolarWinds (US), ipswitch (US), Nagios Enterprises, LLC (US), and Site24x7 (US). The other players in the global system monitoring market include ScienceLogic (US), ThousandEyes (US), Datadog (US), Panopta LLC (US), and Exoprise Systems Inc. (US).

