PORTABLE SCANNER PRINTER MARKET – BUSINESS GROWTH, STATISTICS, SHARE, KEY COUNTRY AND REGIONAL FORECAST 2023

The portable scanner is defined as an electronic device that scans any physical document (document on paper) into the digital form. It is useful for digitizing printed documents. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global portable scanner market that speculates surge for this market at 6% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 52 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The major factor spelling growth for the global portable scanner is the list of benefits offered by this scanner that includes portability, mobility, smooth operating system and compatibility with other operating systems. The second factor helping market growth is a technological advancement that can deliver digital documents directly to the user. Other factors enabling the market growth include the adoption of portable scanners in education as well as corporate industry, the emergence of cost-effective laser technology, and technological advancements in the scanner market. Lastly, the use of portable scanners is also increasing in the healthcare industry, leading to growth in demand. However, the initial investment cost and lack of security standards can harm the market growth.

The global portable scanner market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, technology, type, and lastly, region. Based on end-users, this market can be segmented into education, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, and others. The technology-based segmentation segments the market into 2D imagers, laser scanners, and linear imagers. By type, the market has been segmented into automatic scanners, non-rugged barcode scanners, stationary scanners, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global portable scanner market has segmented the market into regional markets known as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). Due to the presence of many key market players, North America holds the major share in the global market. Other factors facilitating the market growth in this region include technological advancement and the growing demand for portable scanners in corporate sector as well as the education sector. The pivotal country-specific markets in North America are the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

During the forecast period, the fastest market growth can be anticipated in the Asia Pacific region due to the presence of some major market players. Other factors leading to market growth include growing education sector and information technology (IT) infrastructure development. The urgent country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

In Europe, Portable Scanner Printer Market is growing primarily due to the reasons the same as in North America. The noteworthy country-specific markets in Europe are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

The RoW segment features the countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Latin America is a small market because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. Argentina and Brazil are two major economies that have the potential to rise as lucrative markets in the future. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to many countries being poor, lack of education, lack of awareness, lack of technological advancement, and lack of skilled labor.

Key Players

The key players in the global portable scanner market include Datalogics S.P.A (Italy), Epson America Inc. (USA), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Hewlett-Packard (USA), Honeywell International Inc. (USA), Metrologic Instruments (USA), Opticon (Australia), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan), Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan), TouchStar Technologies (UK), and Zebra Technologies (USA).

