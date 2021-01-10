Radar Transmitter Power Market – Competitive Landscape and Opportunity Assessment by Forecast 2025

Market Highlights

The Global Radar Transmitter Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019–2025. There are various factors contributing to the growth of the global radar transmitter market such rising automation in various industrial verticals such as food & beverages, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals, Moreover, the ability of the radar transmitter to perform the task irrespective of dielectric constant, gravity, temperature, or pressure.

Regional Analysis

The Global Radar Transmitter Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the future. The geographical analysis of the radar transmitter market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominates the global radar transmitter market due to the early adoption of the radar transmitter technology. The rising development and increasing advancements in technology are considered as a major factor for driving the market in the region. Additionally, the companies and governments in the region are investing heavily in the production of shale-gas and developing new technologies for oil & gas extraction processes, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the radar transmitter market due to th presence of companies such as BAE Systems PLC, Rheinmetall AG, Saab Group, ABB Limited, and Endress+Hauser Management AG. These companies offer various devices to industries; for instance, ABB offers MT5000 series guided wave radar transmitters with a graphic display integrated with digital electronics module for the measurement of fuel. The growing food and beverage and telecommunication industries, and advancements in the military sector are some of the factors driving the market growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to increasing advancement in terms of technology, urbanization, and digitalization. Additionally, the presence of countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are also contributing to the growth of the market. China accounts for the largest market share based on countries in the region due to growing development in the military verticals, and advancements in telecom applications.

The market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South Americain the Middle East & Africa; the latter is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of established oil & gas industry in the region, which drives the market. The Middle East & Africa is the dominating region and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the Key Players in the Radar Transmitter Power Market Emerson Electric Co.(US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems PLC (UK), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Saab Group (Sweden), Rockwell Collins (US), ABB Limited (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland),Siemens AG (Germany), and VEGA Grieshaber KG (Germany), among others.

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to offer a cost-effective product portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities emphasize strengthening their reach to the customers.

Key Segments

The Global Radar Transmitter Market has been segmented based on type, frequency range, industrial vertical, and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into contact type and non- contact type.

By frequency range, the market has been segmented into C and X band, K band, W band, and others.

By industrial vertical, the market has been segmented into military & defense, oil & gas, chemical, mining, water waste treatment, food & beverages, telecommunication, and others

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

