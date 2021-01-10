Robotic End Effector Industry – Business Trends, Top Key Players Profiles

Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future, the market for the Global Robotic End-Effector has been segmented on the basis of type, application, industry, and region.

Robotic end-effector are devices attached to the end of a robotic arm. These devices directly interact with the environment and perform specific tasks. The design of the end-effector largely depends on the task to be conducted. Although end-effectors are preferred for basic tasks such as pelletizing, packing, and picking off-the-shelf. However, depending on the complexity of task custom made end-effectors are also available in the market.

Growing demand for modular robots, electric gripper, and soft gripper coupled with increasing adoption of collaborative robots is expected to drive the market during the review period. Furthermore, the growing use of additive manufacturing is also expected to positively impact the market. However, the high cost of deployments and interoperability issues for existing facilities limit the market growth.

Based on type, the market has been categorized as grippers, tool changers, clamps, welding guns, suction cups, and others. The gripper segment is projected to account for the largest share during the review period. During the forecast period, the mechanical gripper segment is expected to witness high demand. Furthermore, the growing adoption of welding robots in the automotive and industrial sectors is expected to drive the demand for welding guns in the coming years.

Based on application, the market has been categorized as material handling, assembling, welding, dispensing, cutting & soldering, and others. The assembling segment dominated the market in 2018 as assembly operations require a high level of precision and accuracy. However, the material handling segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Material handling includes tasks such as pelletizing, packing, picking, and unloading.

Based on Robotic End Effector Industry, the market has been categorized as electrical and electronics, machinery, automotive, food & beverages, e-commerce, precision engineering and optics, and others. The electrical and electronics segment is expected to dominate the review period, whereas, the food & beverage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. Soft grippers are expected to witness high demand from the process industry during the review period.

Regional Analysis

The global robotic end-effector market has been segmented by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America, is expected to be the largest market in the forecast period, followed by Europe, owing to the high concentration of market players and easy availability of proficient technical expertise. Also, the wide adoption of industrial robots in the region further drives the growth of the robotic end-effector market. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Robotic End-Effector Industry are ABB (Switzerland), SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Festo (Germany), KUKA AG (Germany), Piab AB (Sweden), Dover Corporation-Destaco (US), ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. (US), Applied Robotics, Inc. (US), TÜNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany), PHD Inc. (US), Zimmer Group (Germany), Soft Robotics, Inc. (US), Robotiq Inc. (US), Robotic Automation Systems (US), and TSD Manufacturing Inc. (US)

