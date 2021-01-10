APPLICATION SERVER MARKET SHARE – TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES INDUSTRY RESEARCH REPORT TO 2025

Market Overview

The Global Application Server Market was valued at USD 12.95 Billion in 2018; it is estimated to reach USD 28.11 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 12.06% during the forecast period 2019–2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) has segmented the application server market on the basis of application type, deployment, vertical, and region.

By application type, the application server market has been segmented into web applications and mobile applications. Among these, the mobile application segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing ownership of mobile phones and the growing demand for smartphone-based Internet applications to offer enhanced security, data redundancy, and high availability of applications.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise segments. Among these, the on-cloud segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR owing to integration and scalability, flexibility, mobility, and cost-effective features offered by the cloud platform, which increases the demand for cloud-based application server solutions. Also, advancements in information sharing technologies and growing use of smartphones and other smart devices are expected to drive the development of applications which help in effective data management and service delivery.

By vertical, the market has been categorized into BFSI, transportation and logistics, consumer goods and retail, education, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, and others. Among these, the manufacturing segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and cloud which increases the demand for application servers.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has been further segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Asia-Pacific has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. The rest of the world has been further classified into the Middle East and Africa and South America.

Regional Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) study has covered the following countries in the regional analysis of the Application Server Market Share: the US, Canada, and Mexico in North America. Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy in Europe. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia in Asia-Pacific. In the RoW, we have considered the Middle East and Africa and South America.

Key Players

The Global Application Server Market is expected to be a growing market in the coming years owing to the presence of numerous large players active in the regional market Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), The Apache Software Foundation (US), Fujitsu Group (Japan), VMware, Inc. (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), SAP SE (Germany), Wipro (India), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), iWay Software (US), Pega Systems (US) CA Technologies (US), and Nastel Technologies (US) are the companies leading the application server market globally.

Lexmark (US), F5 Networks, Inc. (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), and HostBridge (US), are some other players operating in the global application server market.

