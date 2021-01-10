Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for the global influencer marketing has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The key driving factors for the growth of the influencer marketing market in the region include the growing use of influencer marketing strategies among brands for advertising and largely in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.aggregateresearch.com/qanda/question/influencer-marketing-industry-regional-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-to-2025

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. For the purpose of analysis, Asia-Pacific has been categorized into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This growth can be attributed to the growing number of e-commerce firms and social media users in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players operating in the Influencer Marketing market are Buzzoole, ScrunchSocial Beat Digital Marketing LLP, ONALYTICA, HYPR, Launchmetrics, Traackr, IZEA, JuliusWorks, Inc., Upfluence, Mavrck, Klear, AspireIQ, and Lumanu Inc.

ALSO READ : https://www.thenewsfunnel.com/influencer-marketing-industry-competitive-landscape-and-trends-forecast-2025

Overview

The Global Influencer Marketing Market is expected to reach USD 2.85 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019–2025. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics to offer a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

The growing number of tech-savvy consumers and increasing use of ad-blocking software are the key factors driving the growth of the Influencer Marketing Industry. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in social media users. People now spend a large amount of time on various social media platforms. This has paved the way for a number of brands endorsing their products and services through influencers in order to reach their target audience. These brands also collaborate with influencers to promote or run a campaign for their brands. Influencer marketing, therefore, helps brands to engage with the targeted customer and communicate their brand details effectively. Established brands across various industry verticals in the field of consumer goods, automotive, e-commerce, and retail have been using influencer marketing strategies to promote and advertise their products. For instance, Fiji Water, a brand of bottled water used a social media influencer, to promote its brand. Similarly, Leesa, an online store that sells mattresses and bedding accessories, was struggling to gain revenue due to the lack of brick and mortar stores, therefore, it shifted to influencer marketing for word-of-mouth publicity of its brand. These case studies show that brands around the world are budgeting for influencer marketing; it has now become a big part of digital marketing and brands are extensively focusing on the same.

In order to effectively manage and organize various influencer marketing campaigns, brands are looking to adopt various software platforms or turning towards dedicated third-party providers who are exclusively managing the entire influencer marketing for that brand. Due to the growing use of influencer marketing among major brands, the demand for influencer marketing platforms and services has increased significantly.

FOR REFERENCE : https://www.ktvn.com/story/43017248/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-gfrc-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2025

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/