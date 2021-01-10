Middle East and Africa Smokeless Tobacco Market Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The MEA smokeless tobacco market is cementing its foothold by offering an unprecedented range of products. Smokeless tobaccos are the oldest form of tobacco that needs no fire for the combustion of nicotine. Many consider it to be less harmful than the regular tobacco, hence, a growth in the MEA smokeless tobacco market can be seen. The MEA smokeless tobacco market can expect a rise by 3.80% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2023) and can exceed a valuation of USD 1.36 billion by the end of 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) in an extensive report has revealed the figures and, in the process, has provided detailed analysis of the segments and drivers that can substantially impact the market in the coming years. The report also has the latest updates of the market players including their latest strategical steps which can give a holistic understanding of the entire MEA smokeless tobacco market.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://www2.slideshare.net/MRFR12/subsea-well-access-systems-market-analysis-2020-business-opportunities-trends-competitive-landscape-and-segmentation-by-2023

Smokeless tobacco is gaining traction in many countries as public smoking is getting prohibited. Spit-free tobaccos are also getting significant takers which is ensuring further market expansion. High taxes on smoking is also causing a shift towards the growing uptake of the smokeless tobacco. In African countries, smokeless tobacco is enjoying growing intakes among women as well which can trigger further growth rate. In the Middle East, however, the situation is slightly different as the Arab men prefer smoking more than chewing. But the wide variety that includes betel quid, gutka, toombak, shammah, and others can significantly steer away the MEA smokeless tobacco market from any long-time sluggishness.

ALSO READ:https://issuu.com/marketresearchfuture18/docs/subsea_well_access_market_n_8b7fef2b338b04

Competitive Analysis

Notable players analyzed in the report of the MEA smokeless tobacco market are Japan Tobacco, Inc., Swedish Match AB., British American Tobacco PLC/RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and Philip Morris International, Inc. The market is witnessing high investment from several tobacco manufacturers who are launching new manufacturing plants and products such as slim products, additive-free products, and others.

Segmentation

MRFR report studies the MEA smokeless tobacco market by segmenting it into type, form, and route.

Based on the type, the MEA smokeless tobacco market can be segmented into chewing tobacco, dipping tobacco, and dissolvable tobacco. The dipping tobacco segment holds control over almost half the market and is expecting a substantial growth with 4.02% CAGR during the forecast period. Dipping tobacco includes moist snuff, dry snuff, and snus.

Based on the form, the MEA smokeless tobacco market comprises moist and dry. The MEA region prefers the moist form which accounts for 59.27% of the total share.

By route of consumption, the MEA Smokeless Tobacco Market can be segmented into oral and nasal. Orally consumed smokeless tobacco has a control over almost 60% of the entire market. But the nasal smokeless tobacco can expect a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

MRFR’s analysis of the MEA smokeless tobacco market separates the study into two distinct regions, Middle East and Africa.

Africa holds the maximum market share with regions such as Madagascar, Sudan, DR Congo, Algeria, South Africa, and Rest of Africa to contribute in the sales. The region dominates the market with almost 60% of the entire market. The region is enjoying strong growth in the smokeless tobacco sector due to its people who feel that the content is less harmful. At the same time, the number of female users of such stuffs are significantly higher which is providing the market much traction. Vaping is also getting popular in regions such as South Africa.

The Middle Eastern market is comprised of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Yemen and Rest of the Middle East. Its smokeless tobacco takers are not great in number as they prefer regular cigarettes, hookah, and all.