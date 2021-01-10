LIVE IP BROADCAST EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY – GROWTH ANALYSIS, TRENDS, DEMAND, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE TO 2023

Market Scope

A major shift is observed in the audience, those preferring content delivery systems, such as computer and portable devices, over traditional systems. This is expected to cause the global live IP broadcast equipment market to strike a 17.92% CAGR in the evaluation period (2018 to 2025). MRFR study states that the global market of live IP broadcast equipment is expected to experience a surge in its valuation by the end of the study period. The market was recorded at USD 859.1 million in 2018, which is expected to increase to USD 2,670.1 Million by 2025.

Segmental Outline

The worldwide live IP broadcast market is studied based on application and type.

By product, the market segments are transmitter and gap fillers, encoders and convertor, amplifiers, routers & switches, modulators & repeaters, antennas, video servers, signal processing unit, and others. The encoders and convertor segment is expected to attract investment, which, in turn, can generate high revenue for the market. MRFR findings reveal that the segment is likely to hold a grand share of the global market. It is due to the growing need for transferring audio and video from live events or studio to multiple locations, the segment is expected to thrive at a high CAGR. In addition, the rise in the requirement for both decoders and encoders due to growing demand for live streaming and high quality video is expected to boost the market growth. The transmitter and gap filler segment market is likely to expand at a high CAGR across the review period. The utility of transmitters is high as they are largely used in oscillators, modulators, antennas, and amplifiers. The high sales of consumer electronics can prompt the growth of the global live IP broadcast equipment market. MRFR in its report states that the broadcast production centers segment and broadcast vans segment are likely to value at USD 321.70 and 249.50 billion, respectively.

By application, the market segments are broadcast stadium, broadcast production centers, and outside broadcast vans. The broadcast production center segment is likely to generate high turnover for the global market. The outside broadcast vans segment can expand at a high CAGR in the forecast period. In the past years, broadcast production centers are observed to adopt automation to streamline production processes. Technological advancements are noted to underpin the expansion of the global live IP broadcast equipment market.

Regional Outlook

Live IP Broadcast Equipment Industry in North America is expected to experience high growth rate across the review period. The presence of numerous broadcast equipment providers is likely to propel the regional market. MRFR analysis states that the market in North America is expected to register 17.93% across the forecast period and exceed a valuation of USD 268.6 million by 2025. in Europe, the availability of technical infrastructure that allows development of live IP broadcast equipment is anticipated to positively influence the market. In Asia Pacific, the application of live IP broadcast equipment is high as it makes content visual and audio content available to remote places of the region. This is likely to prompt the APAC live IP broadcast equipment market across the review period.

Key Players

MRFR identifies some companies that are functioning in the global market of live IP broadcast equipment. They are Evertz Microsystems Ltd (Canada), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Belden Inc. (US), Euro Media Group (France), Eletec Broadcast Telecom SARL (France), EVS Broadcast Equipment SA (Belgium), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), ETL Systems Ltd (UK), Harmonic Inc. (US), Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd (Japan), and TAMURA Corporation (Japan).

