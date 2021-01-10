Organic Chocolate Market Analysis and Projections 2020 – 2023 on Consumer Needs, Pricing Strategy, Revenue, Growth Rate and Global Fast Forward Research

Organic chocolate is manufactured using organic, sustainable cocoa beans. The production of cocoa to produce organic chocolate is done without using pesticides or fertilizers. Additionally, to produce organic chocolates, the use of artificial chemical preservatives is also restricted. Rise in health consciousness and consumers’ awareness about the demerits of consumption of chemical-containing products is supporting the sales of organic chocolate in the global market.

Variations in customer tastes and likings towards organic chocolate is expanding the market exponentially. Market reports associated with the food, beverages & nutrition sector made accessible by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been lately put out along with a report on this industry. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period. The upsurge in demand for healthier options of chocolate has been conducive to the growth of the organic chocolate market. As the restricted use of artificial chemical preservatives creates a better quality of the product overall, consumer preference has been shifting towards organic chocolates. Positive reinforcement of the potential of organic chocolates through endorsement and positive marketing techniques will enable the market to progress substantially over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Update

A few of the principal contenders in the Organic Chocolate Market are Champlain Chocolates (U.S.), Newman’s Own (U.S.), Kicking Horse Chocolate Co. Ltd. (Canada), Green & Black’s (U.K.), Artisan Confections Company (U.S.), Lake Alter Eco (France), Hocolat Bernrain AG/ Chocolat Stella SA (Switzerland), Taza Chocolate (U.S.), Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy), Endangered Species Chocolate, LLC. (U.S.)

Industry Updates

Aug 2018 Divine Chocolate which is a Fairtrade confectionery brand is set to roll out its original range of organic chocolate bars. Divine claims to be the first chocolate company in the world which is 100 percent Fairtrade and owned by cocoa farmers. The new bars will be manufactured with cocoa from a farmers’ co-operative on the West African island of São Tome.

Segment Analysis

The market for organic chocolate globally is segmented based on distribution channel and type. By type, it is segmented into milk, dark, white and others. Among all the segments, the milk organic chocolate is controlling the market due to high consumers’ predisposition and huge global consumption volume of this type of chocolate by the younger generation. Moreover, dark organic chocolate is observing high push due to an important shift in the customers’ preference. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into non-store based and store-based. Among all the segments, a single destination shopping experience preferred by the consumers makes the store-based channel dominate the market for organic chocolate.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Organic Chocolate Market globally is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is controlling the organic chocolate market trailed by the European region. In the North America region, U.S. is facing an increased demand for organic chocolate due to increasing health concerns related to the consumption of chemical-containing food supplies. Furthermore, amplified demand for organic chocolate from Germany, the U.S., and France in the European region is additionally backing up the sales organic chocolate in the market. The Asia Pacific region is the most rapidly rising region for organic chocolate market due to an emerging economy and better disposable income levels in the developing markets of India and China.