Organic Savory Snacks Market Worldwide Analysis, Future Growth, Leading Key Players Review and Business Prospects by Forecast to 2023

Organic Savory Snacks are made from organically produced raw materials. These snacks are spicy and salty in taste and are prepared from raw materials such as vegetables, fruits, grains, vegetable oil, among others. These snacks are usually consumed in between meals or eating on-the-go. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding harmful impact of usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, the demand for organically produced products including organic savory snacks is expected to accelerate manifold during the forecast period.

Organic Savory Snacks are rich in antioxidants as well as preserved nutrients, which positively influence the demand for the product. Additionally, the technological advancement in food processing sector prompted key manufacturers of organic savory snacks to boost research and development activities to launch novel products to attract consumers and increase consumer base.

The increasing demand for on-the-go snacks with no or low harmful chemicals has accelerated the demand for organic savory snacks across the globe. A paradigm shift in consumer’s consumption pattern resulted in the increased sale of convenience food in which savory snacks accounted for a majority share. The health-conscious consumers’ preference for chemical-free savory snacks fuelled the demand for organic savory snacks. Furthermore, adoption of a healthy lifestyle and growing demand for long shelf-life food products supported the positive growth of organic savory snacks.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Organic Savory Snacks Market MADEINNATURE (U.S.), LESSEREVIL (U.S.), LATEJULY Snacks (U.S.), PEELEDSNACKS (U.S.), HEAVENLYTASTY (U.K), Conagra Brands Inc. (U.S.) and BEANITOS Inc (U.S.)

Key Findings

Corn-based savory snacks are anticipated to have a high growth during the forecast period

Top exporters of organic savory snacks include the U.S., the U.K, Germany, France, and Belgium

Segments

The global Organic Savory Snacks Market is segmented into type and distribution channel.

Based on the type, it is segmented into Processed Snacks, Popcorn, Potato Chips, Nuts and others. Among all, the potato chips segmented is found to hold a major share in the organic savory snacks due to its high popularity based on it being a convenience food product.

Based on the distribution channel, it is segmented into the store-based, and non-store based. Among both, the store-based distribution channel segment is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis

The global organic savory snacks market comprises of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). North America dominates the market followed by Europe. Changing consumer preferences led to the adoption of natural ingredients-based products owing to which Europe is expected to generate a higher sales revenue during the forecast period.

France, the U.S., the U.K, Germany, and Canada are the major importers of organic savory snacks. Due to increasing demand for healthy snacks, the import and export of organic savory snacks in the developed countries are expected to grow at a steady rate.